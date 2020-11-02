A Carthage man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of child molestation and was sent to a sex offender assessment unit in the state's prison system.
Shayne L. Batie, 48, changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a reduced count of second-degree child molestation in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office that called for a 10-year sentence and dismissed related counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and third-degree child molestation.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence with the court to review the case for possible placement on probation after the defendant has spent 120 days in the sex offender assessment unit.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges in October 2019, Batie was accused of sexually abusing three children dating back as far as December 2017. The alleged abuse included inappropriate touching of them while they were sleeping and secretly photographing and recording of their activities in a bathroom.
