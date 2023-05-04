A 22-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment.
Robby W. Robinson III, of Carthage, was ordered to stand trial on both felony counts at the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. His initial appearance in a trial division was set for June 5.
The defendant was arrested Oct. 19 after a disturbance in which he pulled out a handgun and threatened another woman present while he was arguing with his wife, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The other woman called police, and Robinson retreated to an upstairs bedroom where four children were and remained there for several minutes ignoring officers' attempts to get him to come out, according to the affidavit.
The document further states that when he did finally come out, he claimed not to have any gun, and police were unable to locate one, although they believe he hid it somewhere in the house.
