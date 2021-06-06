A 20-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he physically assaulted his girlfriend and threw a knife at her.
Byron M. Blasingain Jr., of Carthage, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 12.
Blasingain is accused of pushing his live-in girlfriend to the floor and forcibly grabbing her wrists and not allowing her to leave their house between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11.
A probable-cause affidavit states that during that time frame, he also began cutting himself and threw a knife at her when she told him to stop. The knife bounced off a dresser and its butt end struck her in the mouth, according to the affidavit.
