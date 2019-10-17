A Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on child sexual abuse charges.
Aarron M. Bittick, 34, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy with a child younger than 14 years old. Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Bittick to make an initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 6.
Bittick was arrested on the charges Sept. 20 after an investigation by Carthage police that began two days earlier when officers were summoned to Carthage High School regarding a student's disclosure that she had been sexually abused.
The girl told investigators during a forensic interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Bittick began sexually abusing her when she was about 10 and continued doing so for four years. A probable-cause affidavit states that the most recent incident took place about three weeks before the girl's disclosure.
The girl told investigators that she was too afraid to resist him until recently when she got up the courage to deny him and to tell family members what he had been doing, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that Bittick told an investigator the girl was either lying or talking about things someone else did to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.