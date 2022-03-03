A 36-year-old Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he knocked his girlfriend down and threatened her with a knife.
Carlos O. Barrillas-Guevara waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and third-degree domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 23.
Barrillas-Guevara was arrested after a Nov. 14 disturbance in which the girlfriend sustained cuts to her hand trying to take a knife away from him.
A probable-cause affidavit states the defendant hit her in the neck from behind, knocking her down, and then grabbed a knife and was displaying it in a threatening manner while yelling at her. She tried to wrest the knife from him and was injured in the process, according to the affidavit.
