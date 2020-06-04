A 25-year-old Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a charge that he had sexual intercourse with an underage girl.
Jon C. Donahue waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree statutory rape and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 13.
The girl disclosed in an interview March 8, 2019, at the Children's Center in Joplin that she's had consensual sex with Donahue in Carthage. Donahue was 23 years old at the time. She told investigators that he knew how old she was at the time.
Second-degree statutory applies to victims between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.
