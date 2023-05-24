A 54-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a felony assault count filed in connection with a two-vehicle crash April 7 in Carthage.
David E. Erskin, of Carthage, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to make his initial appearance in a trial division June 7.
Erskin is accused of deliberately causing a collision with another driver's vehicle at an intersection on West Fifth Street.
Erskin told officers who responded to the crash that he was angry with the other driver because he had struck the back of his pickup truck as he was backing out of his driveway. According to a probable-cause affidavit, he told officers that he then followed the other driver and tried to T-bone him but struck the back of his vehicle instead.
The affidavit does not indicate if either was injured.
