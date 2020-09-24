The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony assault charge on a Carthage man when the victim did not show up to testify at a preliminary hearing.
Caleb G. Castanon, 19, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault pertaining to an incident March 25 in the 1000 block of Sophia Street in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Castanon followed another man, who was on foot, for eight blocks in his pickup truck before getting out and hitting the ground with a machete repeatedly in an attempt to intimidate the victim. He then purportedly swung the weapon at the other man, cutting his hand when he put up his arm to block the blade.
The affidavit states that Castanon then kicked the other man and punched him in the back of the head.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.