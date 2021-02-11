The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Carthage man has been facing when his accuser did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Daniel J. Crahan, 38, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The charge instead was dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, his girlfriend, according to the prosecutor's office.

Crahan was arrested Dec. 23 after a disturbance at their residence on Howard Street in Carthage. A probable-cause affidavit stated that Crahan broke a rib of his girlfriend by putting her in a bear hug and slinging her about the room when she tried to get away from him. He then punched her in the face, according to the document.

