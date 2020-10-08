A Carthage woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a felony child abuse case and was assessed a suspended sentence with probation.
Stephanie A. Menadue, 36, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea agreement and was sentenced by Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley to 60 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years. She is required to complete a local counseling program while on probation.
Menadue was arrested on the charge following an incident Dec. 29 during which she pushed her daughter to the ground and hit her with an open hand before punching her in the face with a closed fist, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The girl told police and child abuse investigators that her mother then hit and kicked her several more times while she was down on the ground.
The girl was left with several small cuts and swelling on her face and bruises on her arms and legs, according to the affidavit.
