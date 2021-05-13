A 27-year-old mother from Carthage waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony child neglect charge and was ordered to stand trial.
Sara M. Morris waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and Associate Judge Joe Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division for July 12.
The defendant and her husband, David L. Morris Jr., 28, were charged when a police check on the well-being of Sara Morris resulted in the alleged discovery that both parents were failing to provide the care necessary for the well-being of their two children.
A probable-cause affidavit states that their house on Oak Street in Carthage was without power and littered with trash and debris. There were weapons, hazardous metal objects and dirty clothes lying about on the floors of the home, and the rooms were infested with roaches and bedbugs, according to the affidavit.
David Morris waived a preliminary hearing on the charge May 6 and was ordered to stand trial.
