The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a 32-year-old Carthage mother's child abuse charges Monday, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.
Candice N. Cartwright was scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two felony counts of child abuse and a single count of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was halted when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed.
Cartwright was arrested Oct. 28, 2021, after a Carthage police investigation during which it was said that she had grabbed a child by the arm and thrown her into a coffee table head first, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Investigators were told the child had handprint bruises on her arm and a tender spot on her head, although Cartwright denied ever having abused her children and put the blame for any abuse on another party, according to the affidavit.
