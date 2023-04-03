A 46-year-old Carthage man was fined $500 and given his gun back when he pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count in what had been a felony drug and weapon case.
Jeremy T. Sweet pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in a plea deal dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon. He had been facing a felony count of possession of a controlled substance in addition to the weapon charge.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement, fined Sweet $500 for the offense and ordered that rifle seized from him during the traffic stop in question be returned to him.
A police officer stopped a car the defendant was driving Oct. 3 on Olive Street in Carthage and located a bag containing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine on his person during a search. That led to a search of his vehicle and the seizing of a .22-caliber rifle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.