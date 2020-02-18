CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two firearms were discovered Monday night near Carthage High School’s South Tech Center, the Carthage Police Department said Tuesday.
Chad Dininger, community relations officer with the Carthage Police Department, said there was no reason for concern about any kind of threat. Police officers received a call between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday from a school staff member who found a firearm on school property. While police searched for the first weapon, a second firearm was discovered nearby on campus.
Police were not disclosing what kind of guns were found or whether they were loaded. Additional officers were placed at all Carthage schools on Tuesday to increase security. The Carthage School District posted on its Facebook page that officials were not sure how long the weapons had been where they were found. All school properties have since been searched, according to the statement.
The investigation is still continuing, police said.
