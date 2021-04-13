A 36-year-old Carthage man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, about 11 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jose M. Puac was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Puac was a passenger in an eastbound car driven by Marta J. Perez Sian, 57, of Carthage, that ran through a stop sign and was struck by a northbound car driven by John R. Williams, 66, of Sheldon, the patrol said.
