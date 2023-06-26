A 61-year-old Carthage woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:08 p.m. Monday on Route E, 2 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Glenda A. Pippin was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that was struck by a northbound semitruck operated by Richard Martinez, 65, of El Paso, Texas, who did not stop at a stop sign, the patrol said.
