A 19-year-old Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on a charge that he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Blake Gonzalez-Reyes waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree statutory rape. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 16.
Gonzalez-Reyes is accused of assisting the girl in running away March 23 from a Joplin address. Carthage police received information the following day as to a possible location of the missing girl and located her and another missing juvenile in a park.
When police learned of some sexual contact that may have taken place, the juveniles involved were interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin, where the one girl purportedly acknowledged having had sexual intercourse with Gonzalez-Reyes.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that the defendant admitted to a police investigator having had sex with the girl.
