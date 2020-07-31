A 19-year-old Carthage man reported being robbed at gunpoint Thursday night by a man who slid into the backseat of the vehicle he was in as it pulled up to a residence in the 900 block of South Jefferson Avenue in Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said Colton D. Anderson told police that he was with his cousin when the man got into their car and robbed him at gunpoint of $1,040. The man then ran off, he told police.
Davis said the reported robbery remained under investigation Friday without an arrest having been made.
