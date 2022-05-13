A 17-year-old girl from Carthage was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:25 a.m. Friday on Fir Road, 2 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The girl, whose name was not released due to her status as a juvenile, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and rolled several times, throwing her from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Carthage man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Old Highway 66, a half-mile west of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Larry L. Allen, 62, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Allen was riding a westbound motorcycle that was struck in the rear by a car driven by Tyler M. Markham, 22, of Webb City, throwing Allen off the bike, the patrol said.
