An 18-year-old Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing this week on an allegation he assaulted his girlfriend.
Fredy Guinac-Ordonez waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a felony count of second-degree assault. Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 6.
The defendant was arrested on the charge following an incident the night of July 24 in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue in Carthage.
An officer spoke with witnesses and the defendant's girlfriend, a juvenile, who said Guinac-Ordonez had punched her in the jaw and on top of her head. The witnesses reported seeing her hanging out the passenger door of a moving vehicle and screaming in pain.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl was barely able to speak to the officer due to the injury to her jaw. Guinac-Ordonez, who had left the scene in the vehicle before the officer arrived, was subsequently located by police and taken into custody after purportedly admitting that he had assaulted the girl, according to the affidavit.
