A 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday in a Carthage robbery case and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Jaden L. Lamarr, of Carthage, changed her plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree robbery in a plea deal dismissing a related misdemeanor count of prostitution and calling for the seven-year term.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and assessed Lamarr the agreed-upon length of sentence and ordering that the term be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program. The judge further ordered that the sentence run concurrently with the remainder of a five-year term Lamarr will be required to serve in a probation violation case from a conviction for first-degree burglary.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Lamarr lured a man June 14 to a residence on Vine Street to have sex with her for $300. After he'd paid her, she took his clothes into the bathroom and passed them out a window to a waiting accomplice. While the victim was still inside the house, his wallet and cellphone also disappeared, and his vehicle parked outside was gone through and other items stolen, according to the affidavit.
Lamarr's two alleged accomplices — Jason P. Brewer, 35, and Kyler B. Dixon, 21, both of Carthage — entered the bedroom where the victim was and told him that Lamarr was underage and that he needed to leave. When he started to leave and realized he had been robbed, the victim kicked in a door of the house and an argument ensued during which his wallet was returned but not his phone and a gun allegedly was pointed at him by Dixon.
Brewer purportedly shoved the victim toward his car while the gun was being pointed at him. But the men told him to come back inside when a vehicle turned down the street that the suspect thought was a police car, according to the affidavit. They then made the victim walk with one of them to an ATM and withdraw $160 to pay for the door he damaged and had him send them another $100 via a cellphone application before finally ditching him at a convenience store in Webb City, according to the affidavit.
Carthage police later served a search warrant on the Vine Street address and seized $230 of the money believed to have been taken from the victim and a BB pistol believed to have been the weapon pointed at him. Police also purportedly recovered a military canteen and Army jacket taken from the victim's vehicle.
Both Brewer and Dixon are charged with first-degree robbery in the case and have preliminary hearings scheduled Sept. 5.
