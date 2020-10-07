A Carthage woman received a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty to a drug-trafficking charge Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Kourtney B. Wilson, 31, changed her plea to guilty on a count of first-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea bargain allowing the suspended sentence and dismissing two other felony drug charges from a second arrest in 2019. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and sentenced Wilson to seven years, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation instead for five years.
The conviction pertains to an arrest May 10, 2019, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a room on West Central Avenue in Carthage where Wilson was staying. A probable-cause affidavit states that her purse found on top of a television contained several bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of 64 grams.
She was arrested again about a month later by Sarcoxie police and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, the two charges that were dismissed under terms of her plea agreement.
