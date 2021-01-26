An 18-year-old woman from Carthage reported being sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance late Saturday night at a Joplin residence.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said police were called to Mercy Hospital Joplin when the woman sought treatment there after the assault.
The victim told police that her attacker forced an act of sodomy on her before she was able to escape and flee to a family member's home. Davis said the report remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrest having been made as yet.
