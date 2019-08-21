A Carthage woman waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on robbery and prostitution charges, and was ordered bound over for trial.
Jaden L. Lamarr, 21, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor count of prostitution. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Lamarr's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 4.
Lamarr is accused of luring a man June 14 to a residence in Carthage and robbing him of money, his cellphone and other belongings with the assistance of two male accomplices.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the man went to the residence on Vine Street to have sex with Lamarr for $300. After he'd paid her, she took his clothes into the bathroom and passed them out a window to an accomplice. While he was still in the house, his wallet and cellphone also were taken and his vehicle gone through and other items stolen, according to the affidavit.
Lamarr's suspected accomplices then entered the bedroom and told the victim that Lamarr was underage and he needed to leave. When he went outside and realized he had been ripped off, the victim reportedly kicked in a door of the house and an argument ensued during which one of the male accomplices pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.
His wallet and its debit cards and identification eventually were returned to him, but the suspects refused to return his cellphone and he refused to leave without it. The group subsequently got him to go to an ATM and withdraw $160 to pay for the door he damaged and send them $100 via a cellphone cash application. But they still refused to return his phone and ultimately ditched him at a convenience store, according to the affidavit.
Carthage police later obtained a search warrant on the residence on Vine Street and seized $230 cash and a BB pistol in addition to a gas mask, military canteen and Army jacket that had been taken from the victim's vehicle.
