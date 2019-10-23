A Carthage woman waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a felony charge of child endangerment related to the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team's alleged seizure of methamphetamine at the residence she shares with her boyfriend.
Sarah L. Lanyon, 32, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree child endangerment. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 25.
Lanyon was arrested on the charge Jan. 17 when the drug enforcement team served a search warrant at the residence where she and Shane P. Willey were living and purportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine packaged in seven bags containing about 2 grams each inside a safe in the couple's bedroom, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Two 4-year-old children were in the home at the time, according to the affidavit.
A digital scale and two handguns also were seized, and Willey was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the affidavit. Narcotics officers also purportedly found several syringes and other drug paraphernalia in the bedroom as well as a syringe on the ground behind their house within about 5 feet of a child's wagon, according to the affidavit. Willey has not yet had a preliminary hearing on the charges.
