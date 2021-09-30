A 23-year-old woman was ordered bound over for trial Thursday on a charge that she participated in the sexual abuse of an underage girl for which a male defendant also has been ordered to stand trial.
Elizabeth I. Workman waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Judge Joe Hensley to stand trial on a count of first-degree sodomy. A date for her arraignment in a trial division had not been entered on electronic court records by late in the day Thursday.
Workman was charged with the offense in June after an investigation by Carthage police of a report of possible sexual abuse of a juvenile.
The investigation led to the serving of a search warrant May 19 on the Airport Drive apartment of Gregory Furch Jr. in Carthage and the seizing of electronic devices, computers, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
After his arrest, Furch purportedly admitted to sexual contact with the girl on multiple occasions. Workman, who was present during the serving of the search warrant, also purportedly made admissions to having had sexual contact with the girl, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in her case.
