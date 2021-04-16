The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony assault charges that a Carthage woman was facing when her victim did not show up to testify against her in court.
Tamisha M. McCarty, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor assault. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dropped.
McCarty was accused of attacking Sonia Gonzalez-Ortiz, 21, on Nov. 17 in the 300 block of South Fulton Street in Carthage. A probable-cause affidavit states that she grabbed the other woman by the hair, punched her multiple times and then picked up a piece of pipe and hit her on the arm, leaving a large bruise.
The drug charge was added when a small amount of methamphetamine was discovered in McCarty's possession during booking procedures at the Jasper County Jail.
