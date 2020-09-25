The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Carthage woman was facing Thursday when the victim, an ex-boyfriend, was unable to testify at her preliminary hearing.
Felicia D. Myers, 29, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The charge was dismissed due to the ex-boyfriend currently being in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to the prosecutor's office.
Myers' domestic assault charge stemmed from an incident on Sept. 8, 2019, when athorities say she stabbed the ex-boyfriend in the chest with a pen, causing what was described in a probable-cause affidavit as a minor injury.
