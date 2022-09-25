A 53-year-old Cassville resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 76 in Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The victim, identified as Dale K. Roller, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.
According to the patrol, the westbound Roller vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Wendy B. Miekel, 60, of Cassville, head-on.
• A 12-year-old was injured when he was run over by a float from which he had fallen during a parade about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Stockton, according to the state patrol.
The child, the patrol said, was flown to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. He was not named in accordance with patrol's policy of not identifying juveniles.
• A 15-year-old Pittsburg, Kansas, resident was injured in a utility vehicle crash at 12:40 p.m. Saturday on private property about 4 miles east of Goodman in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
The teen was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the vehicle overturned and threw the driver out.
