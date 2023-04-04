NEOSHO, Mo. — Citing the need for additional investigation, the Newton County prosecutor has dismissed a drunken driving charge a Joplin man was facing from a 2020 single-vehicle crash.
Troy D. Key, 35, was scheduled to go to trial this week in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another. The trial was scuttled when the prosecutor's office dismissed the charge.
Prosecutor Will Lynch said Tuesday that the charge could be refiled if further investigation determines it is warranted. He said there are witnesses not named in a Missouri State Highway Patrol report who need to be interviewed.
Key was suspected of being the driver of a vehicle that on Sept. 8, 2020, ran off Reinmiller Road south of Joplin and rolled. A second occupant of the vehicle, Jose Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that a state trooper noticed a strong odor of intoxicants on Key at the scene. The suspect purportedly acknowledged having consumed eight or nine beers and that both he and Gonzalez were drinking while the vehicle was in motion.
Key told the trooper that Gonzalez was driving and that he had to crawl over him to get out of the vehicle, an account that raised the trooper's suspicion when he learned that the vehicle had come to rest on the driver's side door and that paramedics had to push it over onto its top to extricate Gonzalez.
The affidavit further claimed that Key changed his account as to whether he had been driving at any point that evening before the crash and that the trooper found large indentation on the windshield in front of the passenger seat and glass shards embedded in the dead man's face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.