A charge against a man accused of badly beating a woman found sleeping with him in a Joplin self-storage unit was dismissed Thursday.
The dismissal was prompted when the woman did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Charles W. Stewart, 42, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree assault. The charge was dismissed with an acknowledgement by the prosecutor's office that the victim had not made herself available to testify.
Stewart was arrested on the charge Sept. 23 when a police officer checking out a call reporting that two people appeared to be sleeping in a storage unit at 2629 S. Range Line Road contacted a couple there and noticed that the woman had a swollen face and bruising to both her face and arms.
The woman, who could barely speak, told the officer that Stewart had been hitting her with his fists, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She was taken to a hospital where it was learned that she also was suffering from a brain bleed.
