The Jasper County prosecutor’s office has filed a felony assault charge on a Seneca teen allegedly implicated in a shots-fired incident a week ago in Joplin.
Daywon L. Reed, 17, was charged over the weekend with first-degree assault in connection with an incident just before noon Oct. 7 at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Connecticut Avenue.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found four groups of people and a couple of spent casings at the scene but no one injured, according to Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department. He said a follow-up investigation determined that Reed had fired two shots in the direction of a vehicle occupied by a 41-year-old female acquaintance. At least one of the shots struck the vehicle, he said.
Reed was arrested on the charge Friday and remained in custody Tuesday on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge today in Jasper County Circuit Court.
