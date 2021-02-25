The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed a sodomy charge that a 56-year-old Joplin man was facing in an assault of a woman June 6 at a residence in Joplin.
Thomas W. McKay was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree sodomy. The charge instead was dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, according to the prosecutor's office.
McKay was accused of forcing himself on a 20-year-old woman, ignoring her requests that he stop. The woman escaped him by asking him to turn on a shower for her and fleeing barefoot to another residence to summon police, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge.
