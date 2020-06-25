Joplin police say charges are being sought in a purported kidnapping and assault Wednesday afternoon that sent a 22-year-old woman to a hospital with injuries.
Officers responded at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 1900 block of South Wall Avenue regarding a reported assault in progress and made contact with Alexa R. Friend, of Joplin, who told them she had been assaulted and held against her will for several days by a 54-year-old male acquaintance.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Friend told officers that she went to the home of the man to see him four or five days previously and fended off the sexual advances he made initially. But he eventually became physically abusive and started hitting her and would not let her leave his house, she told officers.
Davis said that when officers inquired about needle marks on her, she told them that he'd shot her up with drugs against her will. She was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries.
The suspect would not let officers into his home and would only speak with them through a door of his home, Davis said. Lacking an arrest warrant or probable cause to enter the residence, he was not taken into custody at that time, Davis said. But charges of assault and kidnapping were being sought Thursday through the Jasper County prosecutor's office, he said.
