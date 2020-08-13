The Jasper County prosecutor has dropped charges against one of three suspects in a March 3 home-invasion robbery in Joplin.
The prosecutor's office dismissed charges against Dustin R. Detherage, 23, on Thursday, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim. Detherage was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. Instead, all three counts were dismissed.
Charges on the other two suspects in the case — Megan L. Detherage, 26, of Webb City, and Tyrell D. Harbin, 26, of Joplin — remain pending in Jasper County Circuit Court. Harbin has a preliminary hearing scheduled Aug. 27. Megan Detherage's next hearing is Sept. 23.
The three defendants were accused of committing a home-invasion robbery in the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Harbin entered the home of a man wielding an SKS-style rifle, which he put to the victim's head and declared: "Heard you wanted to rob me." Harbin then took the man's 65-inch television and left the area in a car, according to the affidavit.
Affidavits filed with the charges on the other two suspects stated that Megan Detherage gave Harbin and Dustin Detherage a ride to the home of the victim, to whom she had previously offered to provide a ride to work. She purportedly went inside and was talking to the victim as the two men entered with guns and threatened him before stealing the television. She purportedly then left with the two male suspects.
The robbery led to a standoff with police about 15 minutes later at a residence on South Minnesota Avenue. A police special weapons and tactics team ultimately flushed the suspects from the house.
