The Jasper County prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation from the victim in dismissing domestic assault charges filed on her boyfriend after an incident at a Carthage motel.
Charles W. Stewart, 42, whose last known address was in Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree domestic assault. The charges were dismissed when the victim in the case did not show up to testify against him.
Stewart was arrested the afternoon of Dec. 20 when officers responded to a report of a woman with fresh bruises in a room at the Quality Inn in Carthage.
The woman, who had bruises on her face, neck, chest and arms, told police that her boyfriend, Stewart, had beaten and choked her. She complained that her arm may have been broken when she put her arms up to defend herself as he was punching her.
The woman was taken to a hospital where life-threatening bleeding on her brain was discovered, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told hospital staff that it was the third time Stewart had caused her to suffer a brain bleed.
A prior assault charge involving Stewart and the same woman in September was dismissed when she did not show up to testify against him at a hearing in early December. At the time, the couple were sleeping in a storage unit on Range Line Road in Joplin.
