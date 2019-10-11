The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed three felonies this week that a Baxter Springs, Kansas, man had been facing from an arrest early this year in Joplin.
Charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, vehicle tampering and possession of a controlled substance on John D. Williams Jr., 62, were dismissed Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
A police officer stopped a scooter Williams was operating Feb. 1 on Connecticut Avenue in Joplin for lane violations and allegedly discovered a small amount of methamphetamine and a handgun in his possession during a search of his person and the scooter. When the officer learned that the scooter had been reported stolen in Sarcoxie in May 2018 and that Williams had a prior felony conviction in California that prohibited him from possession of firearms, he was arrested and charged with three counts.
The assistant prosecutor in the case said that subsequent to the arrest, the defendant was able to show that the conviction in California had been voided and that he had a legal bill of sale for the motorcycle, and the decision was made to dismiss all three counts.
