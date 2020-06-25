A Webb City man's child endangerment and domestic assault charges were dismissed Thursday in light of his girlfriend's unwillingness to testify against him.
Randy E. Potts, 56, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree child endangerment and third-degree domestic assault. The charges were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the girlfriend, according to the prosecutor's office.
The charges stem from an arrest March 1, 2019, after an incident in a moving vehicle on Interstate 44 in Jasper County that sent the girlfriend to Freeman Hospital West with an injury to her wrist.
She told deputies who were called to the hospital regarding her injury that she was driving back from Springfield with Potts after picking up her daughter. She woke Potts up as they neared Joplin and told him she was going to stop at her uncle's house. He became upset, started cursing at her and grabbed the steering wheel, causing their vehicle to strike a guardrail, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
When she tried to use her cellphone to call 911, he allegedly grabbed her wrist and twisted it, causing the injury, according to the affidavit.
