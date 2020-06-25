The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed charges that a Joplin man was facing in a domestic disturbance case involving an alleged felony use of a weapon.
Qaadir Thomas, 41, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault. The charges were dismissed instead due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim, according to the prosecutor's office.
The charges stemmed from an arrest April 10 when Thomas got into an argument with his girlfriend, Christina Moss, 43, and allegedly threatened to stab her with a knife, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She fled the residence and called police, according to the affidavit.
