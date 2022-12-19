Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&