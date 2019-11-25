NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed charges against a Noel woman in a Seneca home-invasion and assault case when the victim failed to show up to testify against her at a preliminary hearing.
Summer M. Eads, 23, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The prosecutor's office said the charges were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation with the prosecution on the part of the victim.
Eads and her boyfriend, Devan P. Kramer, 23, of Grove, Oklahoma, were arrested in the wake of a home-invasion assault during the early morning hours of Dec. 8 at a residence on Shawnee Street in Seneca. Kramer and another unidentified man burst into the residence where Russell D. Wishon, 59, of Noel, was staying with a friend and began beating on him with a sawed-off shotgun.
Eads, who was in the assailants' company, purportedly kept demanding to know where Wishon's money was as he was being beaten and took a chain saw, cellphone, flashlight and $300 cash with her when they left. Wishon was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the incident.
The charges against Kramer were dismissed previously because of a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, although some stolen vehicle charges filed on Kramer about the same time remain pending with the court.
