The Jasper County prosecutor's office recently dismissed charges that a Joplin man was facing after a woman was both physically and sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a Joplin plant.
Timothy M. Gilmore, 46, had been facing counts of first-degree sodomy and second-degree assault in Jasper County Circuit Court in connection with the assault of a 42-year-old woman on Sept. 7, 2020.
Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas said Tuesday that the charges were dismissed when new information surfaced during pretrial depositions that made the state's case more difficult to take to trial.
The victim had testified at a preliminary hearing in September 2021 that her encounter with the defendant in his truck had been consensual sex at first, but became an assault that left her with an internal injury and bruising up and down her body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.