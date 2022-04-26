NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed six felony counts that a 22-year-old defendant was facing in an Aug. 27 shooting incident on Spurgeon Road south of Joplin.
Mitchell B. Blair, of rural Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary jearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
The prosecutor's office dismissed the charges when the victims did not show up to testify against Blair for a second time.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated Blair fired shots at three people who were in a couple of vehicles stopped near Gum and Spurgeon roads in Newton County.
Occupants of a residence on Spurgeon Road called 911 to report a shooting, according to the affidavit. They said that the occupants of the two vehicles had shot at the residence and fled toward Oklahoma.
But a Newton County deputy noticed security cameras on the front porch of the residence and reviewed their footage of the incident. The affidavit states that the footage showed Blair firing a gun several times in the direction of the two vehicles. Other evidence suggested that Blair was the only one who fired any shots.
No one was injured in the shooting.
