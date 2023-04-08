The Jasper County prosecutor has dismissed rape charges on two men accused of taking advantage of a 20-year-old woman's drugged condition a year ago in Joplin.
Harry L. Vinson, 40, of Joplin, was scheduled to go to trial next week in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney confirmed Friday that the trial had been canceled and the charges on Vinson dismissed for a lack of evidence. Court records show that a rape charge on co-defendant Derrick A. Adams, 43, of Webb City, also has been dismissed.
The two men were to be tried separately in the sexual assault of a woman who testified at a June preliminary hearing that she did not know either one of them prior to meeting Vinson and accompanying him to his home to buy some cocaine.
She acknowledged having shared some drinks with Vinson and another person before going to the defendant's home and doing some cocaine that she suspected was something else because it failed to stimulate her and instead just left her tired and "out of it."
She testified that she had consensual sex with Vinson, but then was raped by him and then later by Adams.
The state was prosecuting Vinson for rape as well as sodomy, despite the acknowledgement of her consent to the initial sexual contact, under the contention that she was almost unconscious and too disoriented to provide informed consent.
The woman acknowledged that she did not report the sexual assault until a few days later when she found herself in jail for a traffic ticket and a theft charge. She said it took her that amount of time to regain her faculties and realize what had happened to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.