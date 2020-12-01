The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed robbery charges on two men involved in an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Northpark Mall and referred a third suspect to juvenile authorities.
Terrence T. Tinsley, 24, of Joplin, and Khamarion D. Smith, 19, of Danville, Illinois, were charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
Tinsley, Smith, a 16-year-old boy from Danville and 28-year-old woman from Joplin fled the parking lot of the mall at 101 N. Range Line Road after the robbery of a couple who were seated in a vehicle outside the Dunham Sports store. A police officer spotted their vehicle on Range Line Road moments later; a pursuit ensued that ended near the intersection of Range Line and Zora Street, where the two men and the juvenile boy got out and ran.
A search of the area with the assistance of a Joplin drone and police dog led to the capture of all three. The probable-cause affidavits filed with the charges on the adult suspects state that Tinsley was found hiding nearby in a shed and that Smith was tracked down to the laundry room of a residence.
The woman remained in the vehicle the others abandoned and was taken into custody without incident. She had warrants served on her but was not charged with having played any role in the robbery.
The affidavits allege that the three males approached a vehicle occupied by Terrel Oatts, 28, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, and Marie L. Aparicio, 37, of Carthage. Smith positioned himself outside the door of the front passenger seat in which Oatts was seated while Tinsley and the juvenile slipped into the back seat of the victims' vehicle, pointing handguns at Oatts and Aparicio and demanding their wallets.
"The victims failed to immediately comply, and a physical struggle began," the affidavit read.
Oatts got out and was confronted by Smith, who pushed him up against the vehicle as the others took Aparicio's wallet. The suspects then jumped in their car with Illinois plates and fled the lot.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.