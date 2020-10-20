NEOSHO, Mo. — Charges that a 33-year-old man has been facing in a robbery and stabbing at the Flower Box Motel in Neosho were dismissed for a second time Monday due to a purported lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
Dominic A. Ryan, of Neosho, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of robbery, assault, burglary and armed criminal action. The prosecutor's office instead dismissed the charges, citing a persistent reluctance to testify on the part of Cody Weaver.
The charges had been dismissed once before when Weaver displayed a decided reluctance to testify at a preliminary hearing on June 4, 2019. Weaver told the court at that hearing that he was "messed up on drugs" the night in question on March 25, 2019.
"I really don't remember a lot of it at all," he said.
He referred to the stab wound he received that night as "just a scratch" and said he could not recall who came to the door of his motel room and robbed him.
The prosecutor's office nonetheless refiled the charges June 25 of last year, leading to the second collapse of the prosecution's case on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.