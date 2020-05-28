Assault charges are being sought on a Neosho woman in the shooting of her boyfriend Wednesday afternoon in Joplin.
The boyfriend, Michael Davis, 41, of Joplin, is reported to be in stable condition today at a local hospital after having been shot once in the chest during what police believe was an altercation with his girlfriend, Jody Spillman, shortly after noon Wednesday at 807 S. Moffet Ave.
Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department said today that charges were being sought on Spillman for first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Jimenez said Spillman, who is believed to have shot Davis with a pistol, was still at the scene when police arrived in response to a report of gunfire at the address.
Jimenez declined to discuss what led to the shooting. Charges had not yet been filed on Spillman by noon today.
