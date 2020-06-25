Charges were being sought Thursday on a 68-year-old Joplin man accused of stabbing his younger neighbor during a quarrel Wednesday night.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Garett P. Rogers-Oneal, 23, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with two stab wounds to his abdomen after an altercation with an elderly neighbor about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Jackson Avenue.
Davis said the neighbor was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing. Police were seeking charges of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, but the charges had yet to be filed by late Thursday afternoon.
Davis did not have Rogers-Oneal's medical condition to report Thursday, but he said officers were told that his injuries would require surgery.
