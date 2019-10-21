Police were seeking drunken driving and resisting arrest charges on a motorcycle rider who crashed his bike early Sunday morning in downtown Joplin while fleeing from law enforcement.
A 37-year-old man from Reeds was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries after the 2 a.m. accident on Seventh Street between Main Street and Virginia Avenue.
Joplin police Sgt. Andy Blair said Newton County sheriff's deputies pursued the rider to Joplin, where police picked up the chase in the 2400 block of Schifferdecker Avenue. He said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest after his release from the hospital. But no charges had been filed in either county by late Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.