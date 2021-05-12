NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County sheriff said Wednesday that charges are being sought on a burglary case suspect who was wounded Tuesday morning in an exchange of gunfire with deputies.
The 26-year-old suspect, who fled from deputies and got into a shootout with them in a field in McDonald County, remains in a hospital in Springfield, Sheriff Chris Jennings said.
The sheriff said charges were being sought on the suspect in both Newton County, where Tuesday's incident began, and McDonald County, where it ended when he was wounded. His name has not been released pending formal filing of the charges.
According to the sheriff, the man, who was wanted on warrants as well as for questioning in a burglary case, pointed a gun at deputies as they first approached him and then fled in a vehicle. The ensuing pursuit ended when a state trooper deflated two of the tires on the suspect's vehicle with spike strips; the suspect ran off the road into the field where the shootout took place.
Jennings said charges of resisting arrest, exhibiting a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm were being sought in Newton County. First-degree assault, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm were being sought in McDonald County.
Joplin police and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department are conducting an investigation of the officers-involved shooting at the request of the Newton County sheriff.
